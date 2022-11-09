PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats came away victorious in their season home opener against the Teague Lady Lions Tuesday, 57-49.
A double-double from Ay’lasia Fantroy and Jan’aa Johnson highlighted Palestine’s first win of the season. Fantroy put up 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Johnson led them with 15 points and 14 boards.
The Ladycats jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. Five of their first seven points came from Sheriee Butler. Their lead slowly ballooned to 18-4 with 2:30 minutes left in the opening quarter. A final 6-0 run from Teague made things a little more manageable as they trailed 18-10 heading into the second quarter.
Palestine continued to apply pressure to start the second. Fantroy had a layup plus the foul for a three-point play. Brianna Price followed that with her first three-pointer of the contest to stretch their lead to 24-15.
Jocelyn Musil. Johnson and Butler contributed to their final six points of the half as Palestine carried a 30-17 lead into halftime.
Offensive momentum waivered a bit in the third as the Ladycats began the quarter without Fantroy. Their first basket came on a three from Butler within the first minute of play. Their next points came from a pair of free throws by Johnson at the 1:15 mark after Teague had sped off on a 20-3 run.
Johnson ended the quarter with a tough rebound and putback that closed the game within two at 39-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter belonged to Johnson as she scored 10 of their 20 fourth-quarter points. She began the quarter with another offensive rebound and putback that tied the game at 39.
A three-pointer from Butler pushed the Ladycats ahead 42-39. Johnson scored five of their next seven points to keep them in front 49-46.
Back-to-back threes from Jumija Clewis and Musil stretched their lead to 55-49 before a pair of free throws from Johnson iced the game, 57-49.
The Ladycats (0-1) travel to North Forney Saturday for their next non-district action.
