Mabank 42, Palestine 31
MABANK – The Palestine Ladycats fell to Mabank Tuesday, 42-31, on their second of a back-to-back.
Scores by Quarter
Mabank – 15, 7, 8, 12
Palestine – 8, 14, 5, 4
Reeves led the Ladycats in scoring with 11 points. Fantroy was behind her with nine.
Palestine 53, Teague 34
TEAGUE – The Ladycats dismissed the Teague Lady Lions 53-34 on an Monday afternoon tipoff. A 20-point second quarter was the catalyst behind Palestine's dominant win as Fantroy led all scorers with 21 points. Crutcher and Reeves both ended the Monday contest with six points. The Ladycats will be back in action today (Tuesday) against the Mabank Lady Panthers. Tipoff is set for 1:15 p.m.
Scores by quarter
Palestine – 12, 20 16, 5
Teague – 9, 11, 8, 6
Palmer 48, Westwood 34
Stats were not reported.
Alto 38, Westood 35
WESTWOOD – The Lady Panther couldn't overcome a nine-point hole leading into the final quarter of play and fell to Alto Saturday morning, 38-35.
Scores by quarter
Alto – 9, 4, 14, 11
Westwood – 9, 1, 8, 17
The Lady Panthers fourth-quarter push was led by Hatten who finished with 22 points – 10 of which came in the final quarter. Ellis had five, while Cramer splashed home a three.
Neches 41, Elkhart 23
ELKHART – Neches' Lexi Rogers led all scorers with 21 points. Mallory Main held firm with nine, while Kacie Kimbrough had seven. Elkhart's Alana Canday led her team with eight points, while Brandi Cain had seven. The Lady Tigers will be back in action Dec. 3 for their opening district game against Oakwood. The Lady Elks will play Friday against Alto in a non-district contest. Tipoff, according to MaxPreps, is at 1 p.m.
Frankston 46, Eustace 39
The Lady Indians took down Eustace behind a big 19-point third quarter run.
Scores by quarter
Frankston – 11, 9, 19, 7
Eustace – 7, 10, 10, 12
Frankston's Abbie Ramsey led all scorers with 23 points. Keryonna Eldridge followed her with 11.
Edgewood 56, Frankston 26
EDGEWOOD – The Frankston Lady Indians returned from tournament action to a 30-point loss against the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs, 56-26.
Scores by quarter
Edgewood – 15, 7, 17, 17
Frankston – 10, 3, 6, 7
Frankston's Abbie Ramsey and Brianna Looney both had a team-high six points with Teallie Tatum adding five. The Lady Indians are back on the road today for a noon contest against Eustace.
Midlothian Heritage 52, Grapeland 50
The Grapeland Sandiettes fell on the road Monday against Midlothian Heritage, 52-50. Teira Jones had a team-high 20 points. Jessie Payne had 11, while Kenya Woods added 10. The Sandiettes will battle against today against Lipen. tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
Slocum Lady Mustangs
The Slocum Lady Mustangs competed in the New Summerfield varsity tournament this past weekend. Slocum drooped their first game, 32-11, to the Tyler Lady Heat before losing to the Longview Lady Heat 49-30. Libby Kesssel had 10 points and Brooke Sims chipped in seven. The Lady Mustangs head into Thanksgiving break with a 2-5 overall record. Dec. 3, they host Douglass at home before hosting the annual Slocum Basketball tournament Dec. 5-7.
