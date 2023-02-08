FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens wrapped up district with a 39-27 win over the Cayuga Ladycats Tuesday evening.
A close battle through the first three quarters eventually ended in a 12-points win for the Maidens as they held the Ladycats to a lone free throw in the final quarter.
“We were a little slow and sluggish,” Frankston head coach Christi Coker said. “It’s not the way we wanted to end district.”
Cayuga only trailed by four at halftime as the Maidens sat out in front 21-17. Graci Satterwhite had knocked down their only three of the first half as she scored five of their nine second-quarter points.
Desirae Hatton found her touch from behind the arc for the Maidens. She cashed in back-to-back threes, which gave her six of Frankston’s 12 second-quarter points.
Cayuga opened up the second half on a 7-3 run, which allowed them to tie things at 24 behind five points from Satterwhite who went 5-of-5 from the charity stripe in the third quarter. Mya Mitchell regained the lead for Frankston before Claire Drinkard locked things back up at 26.
Wila Davis scored the final four points of the quarter for Frankston that allowed them to take a 30-26 lead into the final quarter. That slight jolt of momentum to end the third quarter transitioned into a 9-1 run that secured the win and season sweep for Frankston.
Davis scored six of their nine fourth-quarter points as she ended the game with 15 points. Hatton followed her with eight points. Satterwhite led Cayuga with 10 points, while Drinkard finished with nine.
Frankston finished district in third place, while Cayuga sits in fourth place heading into the playoffs.
“The team we have now compared to when we started is night and day,” Coker said. “I’m excited for them. They’re ready to get playoffs started.”
