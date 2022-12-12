FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens placed third at their hosted basketball invitational this weekend after beating the Grace Lady Cougars 41-25 Saturday.
The Maidens had already defeated Grace, 53-46, earlier in the tournament in a game where Wila Davis put up 31 points. Odds are Frankston entered Saturday as favorites to beat Grace once more, though the Lady Cougars would be looking for redemption.
Not only did Frankston sweep their tournament series against Grace, but they didn’t trail at any point of Saturday’s contest. After Grace tied the game at two early in the first quarter, Frankston outscored them 9-1 for the remainder of the opening frame.
A pair of free throws from Davis put Frankston up 11-3 to end the quarter. Mya Mitchell was already halfway towards a possible double-double with four points and four rebounds.
The Maidens led by as much as 13 midway through the second quarter until they were outscored 6-2 in the closing minutes of the half. Still, Frankston carried a 22-13 lead into halftime.
An reoccurring theme in the game was Frankston’s ability to control the glass. At half, Bandy Bizzell and Mitchell had a combined 10 rebounds.
It’s what allowed Frankston to slowly build towards a 15-point advantage following a crafty hook shot from Davis.
Trailing 30-15, Grace was able to win the final couple minutes of the quarter to reduce their hole to 10.
However, the brief spark Grace had shown at the end of the third quarter did not translate towards much in the fourth. They were held to just five points, which of course wasn’t enough to cause a dent in Frankston’s lead.
Davis led the Maidens in scoring with 14 points and four rebounds. Mitchell followed her with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Bizzell also contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
Frankston returns to the court Friday as they hosts the Tyler Heat.
