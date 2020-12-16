Fairfield 70, Westwood 3
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fell, 70-3, to the Fairfield Lady Eagles Tuesday night at home. The Lady Panthers travel to Teague to continue round one of their district schedule.
Crockett 43, Elkhart 42
CROCKETT – The Elkhart Lady Elks couldn't complete the comeback against the Crockett Lady Bulldogs as they trailed by 19 points entering the fourth quarter.
Quarter Breakdown
Crockett – 16 | 17 | 7 | 3
Elkhart – 9 | 11 | 1 | 21
Elkhart Scorers:
- Kassidy Thomas 18 points
- Taylor Teems 9 points
Frankston 54, Joaquin 37
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens added a last minute game against Joaquin Tuesday, which they won handely, 54-37.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 14 | 17 | 16 | 7
Joaquin – 8 | 10 | 5 | 14
Frankston Scorers:
- Abbie Ramsey 22 points
- Maggie Caveness 9 points
- Ja'shalyn Hatton 8 points
Cayuga 54, Frost 49
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats defeated Frost Tuesday night in a double overtime thriller, 54-49.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 11 | 11 | 7 | 13 | 5 | 7
Frost – 10 | 11 | 11 | 10 | 5 | 2
Cayuga Scorers:
- Briley Shaw 12 points
- Aerin Thompson 11 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.