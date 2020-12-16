Frankston Maidens
Fairfield 70, Westwood 3

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fell, 70-3, to the Fairfield Lady Eagles Tuesday night at home. The Lady Panthers travel to Teague to continue round one of their district schedule.

Crockett 43, Elkhart 42

CROCKETT – The Elkhart Lady Elks couldn't complete the comeback against the Crockett Lady Bulldogs as they trailed by 19 points entering the fourth quarter.

Quarter Breakdown

Crockett – 16 | 17 | 7 | 3

Elkhart – 9 | 11 | 1 | 21

Elkhart Scorers:

  • Kassidy Thomas 18 points
  • Taylor Teems 9 points

Frankston 54, Joaquin 37

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens added a last minute game against Joaquin Tuesday, which they won handely, 54-37.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 14 | 17 | 16 | 7

Joaquin – 8 | 10 | 5 | 14

Frankston Scorers:

  • Abbie Ramsey 22 points
  • Maggie Caveness 9 points
  • Ja'shalyn Hatton 8 points

Cayuga 54, Frost 49

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats defeated Frost Tuesday night in a double overtime thriller, 54-49.

Quarter Breakdown

Cayuga – 11 | 11 | 7 | 13 | 5 | 7

Frost – 10 | 11 | 11 | 10 | 5 | 2

Cayuga Scorers:

  • Briley Shaw 12 points
  • Aerin Thompson 11 points

