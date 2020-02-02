District 19-4A
Fairfield 66, Palestine 42
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats lost the season series to the Fairfield Lady Eagles Friday in their 66-42 loss.
Ja'Mya Reeves led the Ladycats in scoring with 18 points.
The Ladycats (8-7, 1-3) travel to Mexia Tuesday.
District 20-3A
Frankston 66, Westwood 25
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens stay firm in the playoff picture after their 66-25 home win against the Westwood Lady Panthers Friday.
Frankston's Abbie Ramsey had a team-high 14 points. Tie Billingsly and Maggie Caveness both added 12 on the night.
Westwood's DeEllis led the Lady Panthers with 13 points.
Westwood will enjoy a district bye Tuesday. Frankston travel to Crockett Tuesday.
Buffalo 64, Elkhart 24
BUFFALO – The Elkhart Lady Elks lost their third straight Friday, 66-24, against the Buffalo Lady Bison.
Brandi Cain led the Lady Elks with six points. Alana Canaday, Jayci Moseley and Kassidy Thomas all had five.
The Lady Elks host Groesbeck Tuesday.
District 20-2A
Lovelady 52, Slocum 12
LOVELADY – The Slocum Lady Mustangs dropped their fourth straight after their 40-point loss against Lovelady Friday.
Brooke Sims led Slocum in scoring with five points.
Slocum is on a district bye Tuesday before hosting Groveton Friday.
District 19-2A
Itasca 37, Cayuga 34
ITASCA – The Cayuga Ladycats dropped their second straight following their 37-34 loss against Itasca Friday night.
Reagan Clarke led the Ladycats in scoring with 17 points.
Cayuga returns home Tuesday for a matchup against Kerens.
District 28-1A
Neches 58, Apple Springs 23
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers grabbed their second straight win Friday in dominate fashion over Apple Springs, 58-23.
Kacie Kimbrough exploded for 25 points, while Lexi Rogers followed her with 20 points on the night.
The Lady Tigers travel to Chireno Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.