SLOCUM – The Frankston Maidens placed third at the Slocum Mustang Invitational Saturday after defeating the Troup Lady Tigers 37-33.
The Maidens had previously fell to the Slocum Mustangs, 28-24, in a game that would’ve sent them to the tournament’s championship. Instead, they were paired against the Lady Tigers for third place in a competitive tournament.
The Maidens went down 4-0 early in the opening quarter before a 7-4 run brought them back to life. Wila Davis scored or assisted on seven of their nine first-quarter points. Desirae Hatton had four points to lead Frankston after one.
Troup outscored Frankston 5-2 in the first four minutes of the second quarter to jump back in front 12-11. Davis was fouled on a three-point attempt, which sent her to the line for three shots. She went two-of-three from the charity stripe to push the Maidens back in front 13-12.
Her scoring efforts continued as she cashed in on her first three of the game shortly after to push their advantage to 16-12. Kaysie Nabors swished the final bucket of the half for Frankston as they led 19-14 at the end of two quarters.
The Maidens maintained their distance from Troup in the early part of the second half. Their lead grew to 12 thanks to back-to-back threes from Davis.
Leading 27-15, Frankston was held to three points in the final three minutes of the quarter. Troup’s defense allowed them to close the gap to 30-24 heading into the final quarter.
Troup’s second-half run continues – coming within two at 33-31 with 1:15 left in the game. A pair of free throws from Davis temporarily calmed Frankston down as they extended their lead to 35-31 with 50 second left.
Troup quickly ran the floor and responded with a layup to move back within two. Troup was forced to foul once again and eventually fell victim to the clock as Frankston pulled out a 37-33 win.
Davis led Frankston with 18 points, two assists and two rebounds. Hatton finished with eight points and five rebounds. Nabors added six points and nine rebounds.
The Maidens travel to Athens Tuesday to play the Lady Hornets before returning home Thursday for their hosted basketball tournament.
