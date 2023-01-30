FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens pulled out a stunner Friday evening against the ninth-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers, 46-44.
The Maidens caught the entire state by surprise when they defeated one of Class 2A’s premier teams. LaPoynor was ranked ninth heading into Friday’s matchup but has since dropped to 17th in the latest high school polls.
However, it isn’t the first time Frankston has dramatically upset the Lady Flyers. In their 2020 playoff run, the Maidens defeated LaPoynor in the game of the regional quarterfinal. LaPoynor had swept Frankston in their two district meetings earlier that year, which led head coach Christi Coker to make the comparison of Tom Brady versus the Saints.
It doesn’t matter about prior losses as long as you redeem yourself when it matters most. According to Coker, what Friday night showed was the potential her team had when they put it all together.
“This is going to give us a lot of confidence,” Coker said. “They can do anything they want in the playoffs if they play like that. These girls haven’t played to their potential all year. We got beat badly on their court, so we had to bring it to them.”
After trailing for the majority of the second half, the Maidens went on a 12-3 run early in the fourth quarter. Sophomore guard Wila Davis had scored eight of their 10 third-quarter points. But it was her tough drive and finish in the fourth quarter that highlighted their run and tied the game at 34.
Kaylee Davis scored her first point of the quarter when she split her free throws, giving them a 35-34 lead. Ja’shalyn Hatton sent the crowd into a frenzy when she was fouled and converted a tough layup – extending their lead to 38-34.
LaPoynor eventually shook off their drought and came storming back with a 7-2 run. Still, the Maidens remained poised. Bandy Bizzell tied things at 41 before a free throw from Wila Davis retook the lead for Frankston, 42-41.
The air was slightly taken out of the crowd when LaPoynor sunk a three with under 30 seconds to go. Frankston responded swiftly. Wila Davis rushed up the court, crossed right and drained a floater to tie the game at 44, forcing LaPoynor to burn a timeout.
LaPoynor had a chance for a final shot, but the tough defense forced them into a bad situation and an eventual foul on Kaylee Davis who stepped to the line with .03 seconds left and swished both shots.
“I had a feeling coming into this game,” Coker said. “They fought to the very end. I have confidence in Kaylee Davis and she brought it home for us. They deserve this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.