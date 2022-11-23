ELKHART – The Frankston Maidens head into Thanksgiving break following their 53-27 win over the Elkhart Lady Elks Tuesday afternoon.
A 21-point first quarter from the Maidens set the tone for Tuesday’s game. Frankston saw five different scorers push their lead to 21-7 after one with Mya Mitchell leading the way with six points. Kaysie Nabors added five points, while Kaysiah Burnett had four.
Scoring dwindled a bit for Frankston in the second quarter, though they still outscored Elkhart 7-6 to take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
The second half proved to be more of the same for the Lady Elks, though they did produce their best quarter of the game in the third. The Lady Elks put up 11 points – five of those coming form Haley Waldon.
Frankston led by as much as 16 in the quarter as they took a 40-24 lead into the fourth.
Frankston’s defense picked back up as they held Elkhart to three points in the final period. Frankston’s Barnett initiated the offense for much of the quarter as she showcased her offensive potential. She recorded six points and two steals.
She finished with 12 points. Mitchell finished the game with 10 points. Elkhart’s Waldon led them in scoring with 10 points.
Frankston returns to the floor Tuesday at home against the Troup Lady Tigers. The Lady Elks travel to play Carlisle Tuesday.
