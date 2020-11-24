Neches Lady Tigers

Neches 60, Elkhart 10

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season in dominant fashion against the Elkhart Lady Elks Monday.

Quarter Breakdown

Neches – 21 | 11 | 16 | 12

Elkhart – 0 | 6 | 1 | 3

Neches Scorers

  • Lexi Rogers, 21 points
  • Emily Hill, 11 points
  • Kacie Kimbrough, 10 points

Elkhart Scorers

  • Haleigh Chapin, 4 points
  • Brandi Cain, 3 points
  • Jayda Clay, 2 points

Cayuga 53, Latexo 33

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats bounced back into the win column Monday, 53-33, over Latexo after a 17-point lost to Leon Friday. Individual stats were not reported.

The Ladycats return to action Dec. 1 against the Wortham Lady Bulldogs.

