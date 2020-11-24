Neches 60, Elkhart 10
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season in dominant fashion against the Elkhart Lady Elks Monday.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 21 | 11 | 16 | 12
Elkhart – 0 | 6 | 1 | 3
Neches Scorers
- Lexi Rogers, 21 points
- Emily Hill, 11 points
- Kacie Kimbrough, 10 points
Elkhart Scorers
- Haleigh Chapin, 4 points
- Brandi Cain, 3 points
- Jayda Clay, 2 points
Cayuga 53, Latexo 33
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats bounced back into the win column Monday, 53-33, over Latexo after a 17-point lost to Leon Friday. Individual stats were not reported.
The Ladycats return to action Dec. 1 against the Wortham Lady Bulldogs.
