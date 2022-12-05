SLOCUM – The Neches Lady Tigers walked away as tournament champions at the Slocum Mustang Invitational Saturday in their 40-22 win over the Lady Mustangs.
Both teams were undefeated heading into Saturday evening’s gold bracket championship. The Lady Tigers had defeated Troup in the first round of bracket play, while Slocum had taken out Frankston.
On paper, the Lady Tigers appeared to be the heavy favorites as they’re currently ranked third in the state in Class 1A. Neches opened a quick 7-2 lead on Slocum with Kacie Trimble scoring four of their seven points. Joely Jenkins cashed in their first three during their run as well.
Slocum climbed back from their early deficit with a 7-2 run over the next 2:30 minutes. Julie Neal caught the hot hand for the Lady Mustangs as she scored five of their seven points.
However, Neches used the final four minutes of the quarter to rally off a 9-2 run. Aubrey Kincade ended their quarter with a strong and-1 finish to put them in front 18-11.
The second quarter was a low-scoring affair as neither side eclipsed seven points. Slocum outscored Neches 6-4 behind a pair of threes from Neal. The Lady Tigers still carried a 22-17 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was another defensive exhibition as neither team failed to reach double digits. Neches held Slocum to two points and were able to score eight themselves – five of those points coming from Sealy Hines.
Leading 30-19, Neches continued to apply defensive pressure to Slocum. Hines opened the fourth quarter with her second three pointer of the game. She finished with 13 points and four assists. Kincade followed her with 10 points and four assists.
Neches hosts Bullard Tuesday before participating in the Frankston Indians Invitational this weekend.
Neal led the Lady Mustangs with 13 points. Lexi Bennett had seven. Slocum hosts Cushing Tuesday. They’ll travel to Gary Thursday for the first day of tournament play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.