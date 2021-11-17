Basketball

Palestine 62, Chapel 44

CHAPEL HILL – The Palestine Ladycats came away with an 18-point win over Chapel Hill Tuesday.

Palestine – 16 | 20 | 8 | 18

Chapel Hill – 6 | 8 | 10 | 10

Leading Scorers:

  • Ay’Lashia Fantroy: 27 points
  • Jan'aa Johnson: 12 points
  • Bri Price: 8 points

The Ladycats will participate in the Crockett varsity tournament this weekend at Crockett High School.

Rusk 59, Westwood 41

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fells 59-41 to the Rusk Lady Eagles Tuesday in their final home game of a four-game homestand.

Rusk – 18 | 18 | 21 | 2

Westwood – 8 | 9 | 8 | 16

Leading Scorers:

  • Anaiya Birdow: 17 points
  • Graci Weston: 7 points
  • Sydney Collier: 5 points

The Lady Panthers travel to Alto Friday for their next non-district contest.

Cross Roads 41, Elkhart 25

ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks dropped their home opener 41-25 to Cross Roads Tuesday.

Cross Roads – 10 | 17 | 10 | 4

Elkhart – 7 | 4 | 6 | 8

Leading Scorers:

  • Hadley Waldon: 8 points
  • Skyler Hamby: 6 points
  • Jimena Espinar: 4 points

The Lady Elks host Italy Friday.

Frankston 48, Tyler Heat 29

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens picked up their second consecutive win with a 19-point victory over Tyler Heat Tuesday.

Frankston – 10 | 14 | 17 | 7

Tyler Heat – 11 | 6 | 5 | 7

Leading Scorers:

  • Wila Davis: 12 points
  • Brianna Looney: 8 points
  • Pauline Passchier: 6 points

The Maidens will participate in the Malakoff tournament this weekend.

LaPoynor 75, Grapeland 24

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes suffered a 51-pint loss to the LaPoynor Lady Flyers Tuesday evening on their home court.

LaPoynor – 21 | 22 | 11 | 21

Grapeland – 7 | 5 | 8 | 4

Leading Scorers:

  • Cyshia Black: 6 points
  • Kyelon Beazley: 6 points

Neches 41, Buffalo 28

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers opened their season with a 41-28 win over the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday.

Neches – 13 | 11 | 10 | 7

Buffalo – 3 | 8 | 7 | 10

Leading Scorers:

  • Kacie Trimble: 9 points
  • Sealy Hines: 8 points
  • Aubrey Kincaide: 7 points

The Lady Tigers will participate in the New Summerfield tournament this weekend.

Slocum 60, Martinsville 10

SLOCUM – The Slocum Lady Mustangs dominated Martinsville with a 60-10 victory Tuesday.

Slocum – 17 | 9 | 17 | 17

Martinsville – 0 | 3 | 2 | 5

Leading Scorers:

  • Lexi Bennett: 21 points

The Lady Mustangs will participate in the Wells tournament this weekend.

Tags

Trending Video