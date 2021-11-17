Palestine 62, Chapel 44
CHAPEL HILL – The Palestine Ladycats came away with an 18-point win over Chapel Hill Tuesday.
Palestine – 16 | 20 | 8 | 18
Chapel Hill – 6 | 8 | 10 | 10
Leading Scorers:
- Ay’Lashia Fantroy: 27 points
- Jan'aa Johnson: 12 points
- Bri Price: 8 points
The Ladycats will participate in the Crockett varsity tournament this weekend at Crockett High School.
Rusk 59, Westwood 41
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fells 59-41 to the Rusk Lady Eagles Tuesday in their final home game of a four-game homestand.
Rusk – 18 | 18 | 21 | 2
Westwood – 8 | 9 | 8 | 16
Leading Scorers:
- Anaiya Birdow: 17 points
- Graci Weston: 7 points
- Sydney Collier: 5 points
The Lady Panthers travel to Alto Friday for their next non-district contest.
Cross Roads 41, Elkhart 25
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks dropped their home opener 41-25 to Cross Roads Tuesday.
Cross Roads – 10 | 17 | 10 | 4
Elkhart – 7 | 4 | 6 | 8
Leading Scorers:
- Hadley Waldon: 8 points
- Skyler Hamby: 6 points
- Jimena Espinar: 4 points
The Lady Elks host Italy Friday.
Frankston 48, Tyler Heat 29
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens picked up their second consecutive win with a 19-point victory over Tyler Heat Tuesday.
Frankston – 10 | 14 | 17 | 7
Tyler Heat – 11 | 6 | 5 | 7
Leading Scorers:
- Wila Davis: 12 points
- Brianna Looney: 8 points
- Pauline Passchier: 6 points
The Maidens will participate in the Malakoff tournament this weekend.
LaPoynor 75, Grapeland 24
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes suffered a 51-pint loss to the LaPoynor Lady Flyers Tuesday evening on their home court.
LaPoynor – 21 | 22 | 11 | 21
Grapeland – 7 | 5 | 8 | 4
Leading Scorers:
- Cyshia Black: 6 points
- Kyelon Beazley: 6 points
Neches 41, Buffalo 28
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers opened their season with a 41-28 win over the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday.
Neches – 13 | 11 | 10 | 7
Buffalo – 3 | 8 | 7 | 10
Leading Scorers:
- Kacie Trimble: 9 points
- Sealy Hines: 8 points
- Aubrey Kincaide: 7 points
The Lady Tigers will participate in the New Summerfield tournament this weekend.
Slocum 60, Martinsville 10
SLOCUM – The Slocum Lady Mustangs dominated Martinsville with a 60-10 victory Tuesday.
Slocum – 17 | 9 | 17 | 17
Martinsville – 0 | 3 | 2 | 5
Leading Scorers:
- Lexi Bennett: 21 points
The Lady Mustangs will participate in the Wells tournament this weekend.
