District 19-4A
Fairfield 63, Palestine 24
FAIRFIELD -- The Palestine Ladycats opened district Tuesday with a 63-24 loss against the Fairfield Lady Eagles. A rough second quarter allowed the Lady Eagles to run out to a 30-11 advantage at half.
Palestine was outscored 16-1 in the second quarter before being outscored 16-6 in the third.
Ja'Mya Reeves and Ay'Lashia Fantroy both led the team with eight points.
Palestine returns home Friday for their district home opener against Mexia.
District 20-3A
Frankston 52, Elkhart 30
The Frankston Maidens jumped on the Lady Elks early with a 16-4 first-quarter that allowed them to coast to a 22-point win over Elkhart Tuesday.
Abbie Ramsey led Frankston in scoring with 18 points. Madison Crader led the Lady Elks in scoring with 13 points on the night.
Elkhart (8-14, 0-4) will travel to Westwood Friday for a rivalry district match against the Lady Panthers.
Frankston (15-9, 4-1) will return home for a district affair against Teague Friday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 56, Centerville 37
The Grapeland Sandiettes remain undefeated in district play following their 56-37 win over Centerville Tuesday.
Keaundra Harris led the Sandiettes in scoring with 18 points, while Teira Jones added 17. Kenya Woods rounded the scoring trio out with 11 points on the evening.
The Sandiettes (22-4, 5-0) look to remain atop their district after their Friday district contest against fourth-placed Lovelady.
Groveton 52, Slocum 21
The Slocum Lady Mustangs continue to search for their first district win following their 52-21 loss against the Groveton Lady Indians Tuesday.
Libby Kessel had a team-high 10 points. Marlee Lasiter added six.
The Lady Mustangs (6-17, 0-5) host Latexo for homecoming Friday.
District 19-2A
Cayuga 41, Itasca 32
The Cayuga Ladycats neutralized Itasca's offense in the fourth quarter to take a 41-32 district victory.
Cayuga outscored Itasca 14-4 in the final quarter after trailing 28-27 entering the fourth.
Reagan Clark scored five of her 13 points in the fourth. Aerin Thompson and Mackenzie LeGard both added six.
Cayuga travels to Kerens Friday for another district contest.
