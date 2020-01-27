District 19-4A
Palestine 57, Rusk 53
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats continue ther playoff push with their 57-54 victory over Rusk Friday. Ay'Lashia Fantroy had a team-high 27 points, while Ja'Mya Reeves scored 20.
The Ladycats will be on a bye Tuesday.
District 20-3A
Groesbeck 61, Frankston 57
GROESBECK – The Frankston Maidens sit at .500 in district following their 61-57 loss against Groesbeck Friday.
Tia Billingsly and Abbie Ramsey both shared the team-high with 11 points. The Maidens will be on a bye Tuesday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 66, Groveton 21
GRAPELAND – The Sandiettes remain unblemished in district play following their 66-21 victory over Groveton Friday.
Teira Jones led the way with 19 points, while Aeriannia Granderson added 11 points.
The Sandiettes (25-4, 8-0) travels to Latexo Tuesday.
Leon 47, Slocum 18
LEON – The Lady Mustangs fell 47-18 against Leon Friday night.
Brooke Sims led Slocum with nine points. Libby Kessel and Bella McNeil finished with six and three, respectively.
The Lady Mustangs (7-19, 1-7) host Centerville Tuesday night.
District 19-2A
Cayuga 57, Cross Roads 19
CROSS ROADS – The Cayuga Ladycats (19-10, 4-1) grabbed their second consecutive win after their 57-19 win over Cross Roads Friday.
Reagan Clarke led the team with 17 points. Claire Drinkard added 11 points. Cayuga travels to Italy Tuesday.
District 28-1A
LaPoynor 41, Neches 29
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers took a 12-point loss to first-place LaPoynor Friday, 41-29.
Kacie Kimbrough led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 12 points.
Neches travels to play Kennard Tuesday.
