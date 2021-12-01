PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats fell Tuesday evening on their home court to fourth-ranked class 2A Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs, 62-45.
The Ladycats succumbed to early offensive struggles in Tuesday night’s non-district contest. Palestine fell behind 6-1 in the first two minutes of the game. Offensive tempo began to pick up for the Ladycats when Ay’Lashia Fantroy found Jocelyn Musil for her first basket of the ball. Fantroy followed that with a hard take off a missed shot that resulted in a foul plus one.
Fantroy continued to assert her dominance on the game as her first of four blocks on the night turned into an easy fast break layup on the opposite end. Corian Hudson gave the Ladycats their first lead of the game with a wing three. However, the Lady Mustangs responded with a 7-1 run to end the first quarter.
Palestine began the second quarter trailing 17-12. Again, Martin’s Mill found success early in the quarter – racing out to a 6-0 run in the first three minutes of the quarter. A pair of free throws from Hudson halted their run as the two sides continued to trade baskets over the final 3:25 of the first half.
The Lady Mustangs led 30-20 at half.
The third quarter turned out to be arguably the worst quarter of basketball for Palestine this season. They were outscored 14-0 as the Lady Mustangs lead ballooned to 24.
The sizable hole was far too much for the Ladycats to overcome – even with them outscoring the Lady Mustangs 25-18 in the final quarter. Hudson led the Ladycats in scoring with 15 points on the night. Fantroy finished with 14 points and four blocks, while Ja’naa Johnson rounded out the group with seven points.
The Ladycats will play Centerville Friday.
Frankston 50, Troup 43
TROUP – The Frankston Maidens walked away with a victory over the Troup Lady Tigers Tuesday thanks to double-digit scoring efforts from Wila Davis, Ja’shalyn Hatton and Maggie Caveness.
Frankston – 12 | 13 | 10 | 14
Troup – 10 | 10 | 3 | 20
Scoring Leaders:
- Davis: 14 points
- Hatton: 14 points
- Caveness: 12 points
Frankston will compete in the Slocum basketball tournament this weekend.
Woden 67, Grapeland 27
WODEN – The Grapeland Sandiettes suffered a big defeat Tuesday night at the hands of 19th ranked 2A Woden Lady Eagles, 67-27.
Woden – 19 | 19 | 15 | 14
Grapeland – 9 | 14 | 1 | 8
Scoring Leaders:
- Te’Lia Jones: 13 points
- Jamiyah Bowie: 7 points
The Sandiettes will compete at the Apple Springs tournament this weekend.
Neches 56, Central 38
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers extended their win streak to five Tuesday with a 56-38 win over Central.
Neches – 8 | 18 | 19 | 11
Central – 13 | 8 | 5 | 12
Scoring Leaders:
- Kacie Trimble: 19 points
- Sealy Hines: 12 points
- Audrey Kincaide: 10 points
The Lady Tigers will compete at the Slocum basketball tournament this weekend.
Mexia 69, Westwood 18
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers are still searching for their first win after falling by 51 to the Mexia Ladycats Tuesday, 69-18.
Mexia – 26 | 15 | 12 | 16
Westwood – 4 | 4 | 8 | 2
Scoring Leaders:
- Jaysa Coney: 8 points
- Anaiya Birdow: 8 points
