Palestine 41, Athens 21
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats opened their season with a 41-21 win over the Athens Lady Hornets Tuesday.
Ay'Lashia Fantroy led the way with 11 points on the evening. Butler had eight points to follow. The Ladycats return to action Friday where they will travel to Eustace.
Frankston 69, Westwood 29
PALESTINE – The Frankston Maidens came away with a 69-29 win over the Westwood Lady Panthers Tuesday. Brianna Looney and Tia Hatton both led the way with 15 points on the day. Mitchell followed them with 13 points.
Westwood hosts the Slocum Lady Mustangs Friday, while the Maidens return home to host Arp.
