District 19-4A
Palestine 55, Mexia 49
MEXIA – The Palestine Ladycats overcame a five-point deficit heading into the final quarter behind a 17-point fourth quarter from their team.
The Ladycats outscored Mexia 17-6 in the fourth and 28-17 in the second half. Ay'Lashia Fantroy scored 22 points on the evening with six coming in the fourth. Ja'Mya Reeves added 18 points on the night to help boost Palestine to the victory.
The Ladycats host visiting Madisonville Friday.
District 20-3A
Groesbeck 67, Elkhart 43
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks were outscored 36-22 in the second half en route to losing 67-43 to visiting Groesbeck.
Madison Crader led the Lady Elks in scoring with 10 points. Haleigh Chapin added nine, while Jayci Moseley had seven.
The Lady Elks (9-18, 1-8) travel to Frankston Friday to play the Indians.
Frankston 47, Crockett 42
CROCKETT – The Frankston Maidens grabbed their third straight win Tuesday over Crockett, 47-42.
Tia Billingsly led the Maidens in scoring with 15 points. Keryonna Eldridge added nine.
The Maidens will host the Elkhart Lady Elks Friday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 67, Leon 36
GRAPELAND – The Sandiettes remain unblemished in district play following their 67-36 win over Leon Tuesday.
Keuandra Harris led the Sandiettes in scoring with 17 points. Keyna Woods added 13 points.
The Sandiettes (27-4, 10-0) travel to Centerville Friday.
District 19-2A
Kerens 60, Cayuga 42
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats fell, 60-42, to Kerens Tuesday night at home.
Claire Drinkard led the Ladycats in scoring with 12 points, while Raegan Clark chipped in 10.
The Ladycats (19-13, 4-4) travel to Frost Friday.
District 28-1A
Chireno 47, Neches 17
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers lost 47-17 Tuesday night at home to Chireno.
Individual stats were not reported.
The Lady Tigers host West Hardin Friday.
