The Grapeland Sandiettes are two games away from hoisting a state title. The Sandiettes extended their winning streak to 18 games following their 48-44 regional semifinals win over Woden Friday.
The Sandiettes began the night in unfamiliar territory. They faced a 14-7 deficit heading into the fourth quarter behind a pair of threes from Woden's Hannah Hawkins and Shellay Brookshire.
Jessie Payne and Teira Jones were the only scorers for Grapeland during the opening quarter, but their fortunes were destined to change.
Kenya Woods scored seven of the Sandiettes' 12 second-quarter points to tie the ball game up at 19 heading into the half.
The spike in offense continued to scale upward as Grapeland outscored Woden 21-11 in the third quarter.
Keaundra Harris and Jessie Payne had a pair of three pointers to help push their offense forward into the final quarter. Payne and Jones combined for 10 of Grapeland's points in the third quarter.
Grapeland carried a 38-30 lead in the fourth, which was enough to hold off Woden's comeback attempt. Payne and Jones once again shined in the final quarters as they shouldered the entire scoring load in the closing quarter.
Payne and Jones ended the night with 15 points. Woods added 11 points. The Sandiettes are matched with number-three ranked TABC 2A team Gruver Friday at 8:30 a.m. to kick off the State tournament.
Live streaming is available on https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/sports/basketball/texas?featured=gam5bd6625c85&maxpreps=desktop_next_game_box_teamschedule
