District 19-4A
Madisonville 56, Palestine 44
MADISONVILLE – The Ladycats were unable to grab their second straight win as they fell 56-44 to Madisonville Tuesday.
Ja'Mya Reeves led the Ladycats in scoring with 15 points.
Palestine will host Rusk Friday.
District 20-3A
Crockett 65, Elkhart 56
Buffalo 41, Frankston 36
FRANKSTON – The Franston Maidens fell 41-36 to the Buffalo Lady Bison behind an 18-point fourth quarter from Buffalo.
Keryonna Eldrige led the Maidens in scoring with 10 points.
The Maidens (15-11, 4-3) will travel to Groesbeck this Friday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 67, Slocum 16
District 19-2A
Cayuga 37, Frost 33
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats edged Frost in district play, 37-33, Tuesday night at home.
Briley Shaw led Cayuga in scoring with 14 points.
The Ladycats will travel to Cross Roads this Friday.
