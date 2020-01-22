District 19-4A

Madisonville 56, Palestine 44

MADISONVILLE – The Ladycats were unable to grab their second straight win as they fell 56-44 to Madisonville Tuesday.

Ja'Mya Reeves led the Ladycats in scoring with 15 points.

Palestine will host Rusk Friday.

District 20-3A

Crockett 65, Elkhart 56

Buffalo 41, Frankston 36

FRANKSTON – The Franston Maidens fell 41-36 to the Buffalo Lady Bison behind an 18-point fourth quarter from Buffalo.

Keryonna Eldrige led the Maidens in scoring with 10 points.

The Maidens (15-11, 4-3) will travel to Groesbeck this Friday.

District 20-2A

Grapeland 67, Slocum 16

District 19-2A

Cayuga 37, Frost 33

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats edged Frost in district play, 37-33, Tuesday night at home.

Briley Shaw led Cayuga in scoring with 14 points.

The Ladycats will travel to Cross Roads this Friday.

