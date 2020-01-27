RUSK – The Elkhart Lady Elks grabbed first place at the Rusk high school invitational powerlifting Saturday.
Frankston took fourth place, while Grapeland finished in sixth.
The Lady Elks brought home four first place medals Saturday beginning with Allisa Talley (105). Talley totaled a weight of 500 pounds after posting 200 on squat, 85 on bench press and 215 on dead lift.
Jordan Stephens (123) secured first place in her weight class after totaling 595 pounds. Stephens posted 230 on squat, 130 on bench press and 235 dead lift weight.
Ruby Aquirre (123) followed behind her peer with a second place finish with 485 total weight.
Chloe Ives (132) took home the top spot in her weight class with 755 total weight. Ives had a class-best 325 squat, 80 pounds on bench press and a class-best 290 on dead lift.
Mallorie Friday (132) secured her spot in third behind Ives with a total weight of 510 pounds.
Arrana Gonzalez (148) got the final first-place finish for the Lady Elks with a total weight of 695 pounds. Gonzalez posted a class-best in two of the three categories as she put up 295 on squat, 130 on bench press, and 270 on dead lift.
Frankston's Callie Selman (114) finished in second place and improved on her total weight from the Elkhart invitational with a 525 total last weekend.
Selman did 220 on squat, 90 on bench press and 215 on dead lift.
Kaela Davis (165) secured her second first-place medal of the season with a total weight of 830 pounds. Davis posted a class-best in all three categories with a 320-pound squat,180 bench press and 330 dead lift.
Natalie Jones (181) total weight of 710 pounds earned her a first-place finish this past weekend. Jones did 285 on squat, 145 on bench press and 280 on dead lift.
Sailor Moon-Nguyen (181) followed behind Jones with a second-place medal at 620 pounds.
Grapeland's Stacy Perez (198) earned another first-place medal and improved on her season best with a 670-pound total. Perez did 285 pounds on squat, 85 on bench press and 300 on dead lift.
Grapeland's Cailyn Chapman (132) and Keira DeCluette (132) secured fourth and seventh in their weight class, respectively.
Arionna Davis (259+) and Arielle Barnett (259+) finished second and third in their class, respectively.
