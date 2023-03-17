FRISCO – Westwood Lady Panther Cora Adjei brought home a fourth-place medal at the Class 3A-Division I Championship in Frisco Thursday.
The Lady Panthers sent three athletes to the state championship meet Thursday. Rylee Yates, Amani Tinnian and Adjei.
Yates (181) placed 13th in her class with a total weight lifted of 770 pounds. Yates squatted 300 pounds, benched 160 pounds and deadlifted 310 pounds.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted to do sports that were really not ‘girl type of sports,’” Yates said. “This has been my goal and something I wanted to do ever since I’ve been in high school.”
Tinnian (220) placed ninth in her class with a total weight lifted of 965 pounds following her 420-pound squat, 195-pound bench and 350-pound deadlift.
“My mindset has been go big or go home and I’ve enjoyed representing Westwood,” Tennian said.
Adjei (259+ maxed out at 975 pounds following her three lifts. She was able to squat 400 pounds, bench 205 pounds and deadlift 370 pounds.
“I’m thankful for all the people who supported me this year,” Adjei said. ‘I’m glad I got into this and now I’m here.”
It was Adjei’s first year powerlifting and she capped off her season with a third-place finish at regionals and now a fourth-place medal at the state championship. She said the toughest challenge has not been the weight, but the mental fatigue it can put you through.
“Sometimes you can get in your own head and make it harder than it needs to be,” Adjei said. “My biggest obstacle has been confidence in myself. Before I started powerlifting, I was scared to jump into it. A lot of people take themselves out of focus by saying they can’t do something. You have to have the mindset for this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.