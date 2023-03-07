PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers celebrated senior night Friday evening with a 1-0 victory over the Diboll Ladyjacks.
11 seniors took the field for the Lady Panthers Friday evening as they played their final home game with the Lady Panthers. Captain Kim Moye, Jazmin Gante, Royanna Robinson, Captain Kathy Hernandez, Ximena Gante, Captain Madyson Hatten, Captain Brianna Knight, Asia Williams, Lillie Mack, Elizabeth Roman and Alana Williams.
They were able to pull out a 1-0 shutout over Diboll thanks to a first-half goal from Hatten, which was assisted by Knight. The Lady Panthers have four remaining games during the regular season beginning with the Palestine Ladycats tonight.
They’ll then end their district stretch with road games against Madisonville, Trinity and Hudson.
