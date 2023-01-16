The Westwood Lady Panthers added two more wins to their record this past weekend at the Hudson Soccer Invitational.
After opening the tournament with a 7-0 loss against the Carthage Lady Dawgs, the Lady Panthers got back in the win column with a pair of wins over Splendora and Central.
Westwood defeated Central thanks to a three-goal effort from Madyson Hatten. Brianna Knight was credited with the other goal. Mia Mancinas finished the game with five saves.
The Lady Panthers ended their tournament slate with a 2-0 win over Splendora. Hatten found the back of the goal once again in the win. Maribel Vargas scored their other goal. Westwood earned the clean sheet thanks to Mia Mancinas who had six saves.
