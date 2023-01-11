PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers got back in the win column Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over the Kemp Lady Yellowjackets.
The Lady Panthers improved to 5-1 on the season and even got some revenge on their homefield Tuesday. They fell to Kemp Saturday in their final game of their hosted tournament, 4-1. They nearly matched that score Tuesday with goals from Madyson Hatten, Sara Ferretiz and Maribel Vargas.
Elizabeth Roman and Brianna Knight were credited with assists. The Lady Panthers will be back in action Thursday at the Hudson Invitational. They begin play 11 a.m. Thursday against the Carthage Lady Dawgs.
