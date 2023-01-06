PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers posted their highest scoring total of the season Thursday in their first of two wins Thursday during their hosted soccer tournament.
The Lady Panthers were on fire Thursday in their 6-0 win over Grand Saline. Westwood registered three goals in both halves with Brianna Knight and Madyson Hatten both contributing two goals. Maribel Vargas and Sara Ferretiz also cashed in on goals during their morning game.
Knight assisted on three of their six goals. Mia Mancinas recorded her second of three shutouts this season with a pair of saves. She had four in their 2-0 win over Tatum.
Ferretiz and Hatten each scored during the win. The Lady Panthers return to the pitch Saturday with a pair of games against Corrigan and Kemp.
