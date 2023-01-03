PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers opened their season Monday with a shutout of the Mexia Ladycats, 2-0.
Junior Maribel Vargas and Senior Madyson Hatten each scored goals for the Lady Panthers to push them to 1-0 on the season. Elizabeth Roman and Brianna Knight both were credited with assists.
Mia Mancinas was credited with the shutout as she had two saves on the day. The Lady Panthers prepare for their tournament Thursday with their first game coming at 8 a.m. against Grand Saline.
