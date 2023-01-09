The Westwood Lady Panthers finished their first tournament 3-1 after splitting their Saturday games against Corrigan-Camden and Kemp.
The Lady Panthers are off to a solid start for the season as they’ve won four of their first five games. This past weekend, at their hosted tournament, they defeated Grand Saline (6-0) and Tatum (2-0) during their Thursday matches.
Saturday, they returned to the pitch to blank Corrigan, 1-0. Madysen Hatten got the goal for the Lady Panthers. The senior captain is up to five goals on the season. The 1-0 win was their fourth consecutive shutout of the season.
That streak eventually came to an end against Kemp, 4-1. Hatten again was credited with the goal. The Lady Panthers return to the pitch Tuesday against Kemp before traveling this weekend for their second tournament of the season.
