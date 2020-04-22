The All-Distict superlatives and awards were released for the Palestine and Westwood soccer teams. Unfortunately, awards are released without any true finality to the season, but players still deserved to have their season accomplishments highlighted for another time.
On the girls side, Palestine's Mikayla Flynn won offensive MVP. She headed a Ladycats offense that consistently displayed their offensive firepower throughout the season. Flynn helped the Ladycats score 51 goals throughout district play as they remained unblemished with two games left in the season.
And behind a strong offense was arguably an even stronger defense. Ladycat Melissa Giron was named defensive MVP. Palestine surrendered just three goals through district play and recorded seven shutouts on the season.
Palestine's Izabel Simien was named Utility Player of the Year for the varsatility she provided for the Ladycats on the field.
Westwood's Ashlyn Jones received her second consecutive nod as District Goalkeeper of the Year. Out of 150 shots on goal she managed 117 saves. It was evident by the stat sheet the Lady Panthers defense in totality from last year as teams were able to get 319 shots on goal last season.
Westwood head coach Stan Kowalski was named District Coach of the Year.
The Ladycats had 12 names represent them on the All-District teams. Jennifer Aguilar, Lesley Chavez, Camila Dominguez, Angela Ledesma and Lauren Rocha represented Palestine on the All-District first team.
Delaney Fletcher, Jocelyn Musil, Mia Ramirez and Sarai Trejo were named to the All-District second team.
Juliana Cueva, Anahi Hernandez and Brenda Trevino were honorable mentions.
For Westwood, Marilyn Umanzor and Cali Widener represented the Lady Panthers on the All-District first team.
Sheyla Rodriguez was named to the second team, while Heaven Webb, Haven Spencer and Riley Smart were honorable mentions.
Editor's Note: Indiviudal team stories will be posted in the coming days.
