MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats (3-0) defeated the Madisonville Lady Mustangs on their home field, 10-0.
The Ladycats dominated the match and out-shot their opponents 24-2 to take the lead to half-time with a 5-0 advantage. Madisonville girls simply did not have a response for the overwhelming dominance that the 'girls' showed on the field.
Standouts for Palestine were: Emerith Hernandez with a "Poker" (four goals) for the night. Allie Seat and Carla Aleman scored a "Brace" with two goals each; and Susana Reyes and Adetoro Adedeji with one goal each.
Assists were delivered by Azucena Garcia with 3, Susana Reyes and Adetoro Adedeji with two each, and Emerith Hernandez and Keeley Holman with one each.
Celeste Lara added another clean sheet to her account with the help of her defenders Angela Ledesma, Keeley Holman, Nena Garcia, and Dakota Nicole Reid.
The Ladycats will be back in action Tuesday Night, as they face their rivals across town, the Westwood Lady Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.