PALESTINE -- The Palestine Ladycats clinched their playoff spot Tuesday following their 9-1 victory over the Westwood Lady Panthers.
Westwood’s defensive strategy was frustrating for the Ladycats early on, settling for shots from distance, and forcing the goalkeeper to make numerous saves.
After 15 minutes, Suzy Reyes broke the deadlock blasting in the ball from outside the box, assisted by Carla Aleman. Moments later, Camila Dominguez added a second running clean on goal, assisted Nena Garcia with a great pass from the defensive half.
Alejandra Garcia added a third with an excellent one touch shot, assisted on a cross by Emerith Hernandez. Suzy Reyes grabbed her second goal of the game following some great ball movement by the Ladycats, giving Emerith Hernandez her second assist of the game.
After a handball in the Westwood box, goalkeeper Celeste Lara stepped up to convert the penalty with ease for her rare appearance in offense. Immediately after, Westwood’s Maribel Vargas got their goal back in the contest
. Just before the half, McKinlee Ray would take a shot from disatance and score over the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper, assisted by Adetoro Adedeji, to bring the score to 7-1 at the break.
In the second half, Westwood dropped even more numbers back to help tame the Ladycats assault on their goal, with the Ladycats only adding two more goals to the score. Suzy Reyes completed her hat trick on another shot from just outside the box, assisted by Dakota Reid.
Camila Dominguez rounded out the scoring for the Ladycats on a solo effort after stealing an attempted pass, and weaving her way around multiple defenders for the goal.
The Ladycats host the Hudson Lady Hornets Friday. Westwood travels to Madisonville.
