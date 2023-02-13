PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats Varsity hosted their first district game of the season and came away with a 8-0 win over the Hudson Lady Hornets.
The Ladycats played their first home District match on a cold and windy night against Hudson on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium, continuing the trend of applying high offensive pressure against their opponents.
Dakota Reid opened up the scoring for the Ladycats, firing in a shot from outside the box which floated past the outstretched arms of the Hudson goalkeeper. Allie seat would score her own long range shot, after a great pass assisted by Nena Garcia. Alexi Guitz added a third for the Ladycats, tapping in from close range after a failed clearance in the box.
With 9 minutes remaining in the half, Alejandra Garcia found herself wide open for a header for an easy finish, assisted on a corner kick by Nena Garcia, for a 4-0 halftime lead.
14 seconds into the second half, Suzy Reyes fired in a goal from just inside the box, assisted on a through ball by Emerith Hernandez. Hudson would drop down more defenders to slow down the Ladycats attack, but Nena Garcia would then test her range, firing in a shot from around the 30-yard line into the top of the net.
Camila Dominguez finished the scoring for the Ladycats with a brace , assisted by Nena Garcia and Emerith Hernandez, for an 8-0 victory.
Celeste Lara earned the clean sheet with the help of defenders Nena Garcia, Keeley Holman, Dakota Reid, Adetoro Adedeji, Andrea Grimaldo, and Isabel Ibarra.
Palestine will host Crockett Tuesday at 6 p.m.
