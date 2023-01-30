PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (1-0) opened up district play with an emphatic 14-0 victory over Diboll on Friday night.
The first half would be the Camila Dominguez and Emerith Hernandez show, as both ladies would get off the mark early and often. Camila Dominguez grabbed a first half “manita” (hand), or 5 goals in the first half. Emerith Hernandez would add two goals of her own, to take the score 7-0 at halftime.
In the second half, even after switching players around to try new positions, the goal scoring would continue for the Ladycats. Emerith Hernandez grabbed another two goals to bring her total to 4 on the night, and Camila Dominguez added one more to bring her total to 6. McKinlee Ray grabbed herself a hat trick, being a great offensive spark off the bench.
Nena Garcia and Carla Aleman added a goal a piece to bring the final score 14-0 in the district opener. Emerith Hernandez, Camila Dominguez, Adetoro Adedeji, Carla Aleman, Angela Ledesma, and Celeste Lara all had assists. Goalkeeper Jayleigh Arriaga earned the clean sheet.
The Ladycats will be back in action on Tuesday at Trinity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.