Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing rain and/or sleet is expected. Total ice or sleet accumulations between one quarter and one half of an inch are possible. Pockets of heavier sleet accumulation will be possible. * WHERE...All of North Texas and western Central Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Significant impacts to travel will continue through at least early Wednesday. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses will likely be the first to become icy, slick, and hazardous as temperatures hover around or below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, slow down and use extreme caution particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&