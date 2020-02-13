PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats thrived in their district home opener against the Crocket Lady Bulldogs, 6-0.
Palestine posted their highest scoring total of the season behind two goals each from Mikalya Flynn and Lesley Chavez. Delaney Fletcher and Izabel Simien stated the other two goals.
Their win was not only their first of district, but first since their Jan. 24 matchup against Henderson.
“We were ready to start district,” head coach Luis Hernandez said. “The girls did a good job of getting the ball wide. We could've scored more. But we kept getting unlucky.”
Simien and Fletcher also assisted on a pair of goals as well.
Goalkeepers Lesley Chavez and Isabella Garica combined to earn the clean sheet with the help of their defenders: Angela Ledesma, Jocelyn Musil, Melissa Giron, Alli Sanchez, Samantha Chaidez, and Aislin Ramirez. Other standouts for the game were Jennifer Aguilar, Lauren Rocha and Mia Ramirez.
It was their first clean sheet in a winning effort since Jan. 11 against Diboll. Despite the Ladycats sitting four games under .500, they enjoyed the challenging play they got during their non-district schedule.
“We try to compile a strong non-district schedule to simulate what we'll see in the playoffs” Hernandez said. “We try to simulate that in practice as well. We push them and challenge them. The kids were ready to start winning again.”
Outside of his team being favorites in many of the games they play, coach Hernandez doesn't allow his team to get overconfident.
“Everyday we're focusing on something,” Hernandez said. “Playing sloppy is not us. Doesn't matter if we score 10 goals or one goal if we play bad. Overconfidence can get us beat. We've seen it before.”
The Ladycats (5-9-3, 1-0) will be back in action Tuesday as they visit the Westwood Lady Panthers at Panther Stadium; with JV starting at 4:00 p.m followed by Varsity at 5:30 p.m.
