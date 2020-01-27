HENDERSON – The Palestine Ladycats (4-6-2) came home with a 2-1 victory over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Palestine took the lead on the scoreboard after a free kick by Melissa Giron that was deflected by the Henderson goalie and Mikayla Flynn followed the shot to put the ball in the back of the net.
During the second half, the Lady Lions got lucky on a corner kick and tied the game. The girls never gave up and kept pushing through the game. During the last 10 minutes of play, Jocelyn Musil took a shot from far out (about 40 yds) that went over the lady lions' keeper and went into the goal to score the final goal of the match.
This win brings our record to 4-6-2.
The Ladycats will be back in action Tuesday night as they host the Athens Lady Hornets starting with JV1 playing at 5:00; followed by the Varsity game at 6:30.
Lady Panthers fall, 4-1, to Diboll
The Westwood Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Lumberjacks, 4-1, Friday.
Diboll put together a three-goal first half, which the Lady Panthers responded with a goal of their own. Lady Panther Gracey Reyes scored the lone goal of the evening for Westwood. Reyes got two shots on goal, along with Aiyana Pursley.
Diboll scored their fourth goal of the game in their second frame to take a final three-goal lead over the Lady Panthers.
Senior Cali Widener took the loss for Westwood.
Westwood returns to action Tuesday as they travel to Crandall for the final game of their three-game road trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.