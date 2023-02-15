PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (6-0) improved their district win streak to 51 games Tuesday following their 17-0 thrashing of the Crockett Lady Dawgs.
The Ladycats kept the scoreboard and stat keeper busy on Tuesday night. The Ladycats took a 7-0 lead into halftime, then go on to add another 10 goals in the second half. Celeste Lara earned another clean sheet on the season with the help of defenders Nena Garcia, Keeley Holman, Angela Ledesma, Adetoro Adedeji, Dakota Reid, and Andrea Grimaldo.
Suzy Reyes, Camila Dominguez, and Emerith Hernandez each scored three goals (hat tricks). Nena Garcia, Carla Aleman, and Allie Seat added two goals each (double/brace) to the score. McKinlee Ray and Alejandra Garcia scored one goal a piece.
Alexi Guitz led the team in assists with four total. Adetoro Adedeji, Carla Aleman, and Angela Ledesma each added two assists. Allie Seat, Amy Rangel, Angie Giron, and Dakota Reid, all had one assist a piece.
Palestine will be back in action on Tuesday at Jacksonville.
