PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (11-1) extended their win streak to five following Friday’s 3-0 win over the Lufkin Hudson Lady Hornets.
The Ladycats were on the road Friday night to kick off Spring Break with a win over Hudson. The Ladycats would be dominant from start to finish, creating numerous chances on goal and controlling possession, forcing Hudson to play deep in their own half nearly the entire game, and the Hudson goalkeeper to make save after save.
Breaking down the Hudson defense proved to be a tough task. With 12 minutes remaining in the first half, Allie Seat opened up the scoring with a rocket from well outside the box, assisted by Suzy Reyes.
Moments later, Suzy Reyes matched Seat with a long distance blast of her own, assisted by Adetoro Adedeji. With 44 seconds remaining in the first half, Emerith Hernandez made a front post run and chip the ball past the goalkeeper with her left foot, assisted by McKinlee Ray, to bring the score to 3-0 at the half.
In the second half, the Ladycats continued to dominate the game, but unfortunately could not add to their lead. The final score would remain 3-0. Celeste Lara earned the clean sheet with the help of defenders Nena Garcia, Keeley Holman, Dakota Reid, Andrea Grimaldo, Isabel Ibarra, and McKinlee Ray.
