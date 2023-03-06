PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats inch closer to another playoff berth after shutting out the Madisonville Lady Mustangs 12-0.
Camila Dominguez scored the first two goals of the game, the first sent through on goal assisted by Suzy Reyes, and the second a solo effort after intercepting a bad pass by Madisonville. Alejandra Garcia would go on to score the next two, the first following up a rebound after a shot saved by the Madisonville goalkeeper, and the second finishing off a low cross assisted by Emerith Hernandez.
Suzy Reyes would then fire in a shot from well outside the box over the outstretched arms of the goalie, assisted by Alexi Guitz. Adetoro Adedeji grabbed her first goal of the game, after some swift give-and-go play assisted by Carla Aleman. Angela Ledesma would be moved further up the field, and rounded out the first half scoring with 30 seconds remaining, assisted by Suzy Reyes, to bring the halftime score to 7-0.
Camila Dominguez scored her third of the night to complete her hat trick to open up the second half. Moments later, Adetoro Adedeji added another to her tally on a great solo effort. McKinlee Ray added her name to the scoresheet tapping in a goal after a scrum in the box. Emerith Hernandez would also show off her long range shooting, blasting in a goal from outside the box, assisted by Nena Garcia.
Adetoro Adedeji completed her hat trick, out racing the goalkeeper to the ball, turning and chipping the ball over everyone into the goal. Celeste Lara earned the clean sheet with the help of defenders Nena Garcia, Keeley Holman, Dakota Reid, Angela Ledesma, Camila Dominguez, Andrea Grimaldo, Alexi Guitz, and McKinlee Ray.
The Ladycats will host the Westwood Lady Panthers 6:30 pm Tuesday at Wildcat Stadium.
