PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats opened round two of district play Friday with a shutout of the Diboll Ladyjacks, 13-0.
Palestine lit up the scoreboard Friday night with Camila Dominguez opening up the scoring early on, assisted on a through ball by Suzy Reyes. Dominguez would the turn assist provider sending Allie Seat through on goal for her first on the night. Carla Aleman got in on the action after crashing the back post on a cross assisted by Emerith Hernandez.
Allie Seat grabbed her double, finishing off a long-distance pass from defender Nena Garcia. Adetoro Adedeji scored two goals consecutively, assisted by both Emerith Hernandez and Suzy Reyes. Alejandra Garcia rounded off the scoring for the first half, assisted by Nena Garcia, for a 7-0 halftime lead.
The scoring would continue in the second half as Camila Dominguez would finish off her hat trick with two quick goals, one goal assisted by Emerith Hernandez and one solo effort after picking off a loose pass by Diboll. Emerith Hernandez added her name to the scoresheet on a perfectly timed run, assisted by Allie Seat.
Allie Seat then sent Adetoro Adedeji clean through on goal to join Camila Dominguez with another Ladycat hat trick. Alejandra Garcia scored her second goal of the night, assisted by Angie Giron with a great low cross into the box.
Emerith Hernandez scored the final goal of the game, teaming up with Suzy Reyes to give the Ladycats the 13-0 victory. Celeste Lara earned the clean sheet with the help of defenders Nena Garcia, Keeley Holman, Angela Ledesma, and Andrea Grimaldo.
Palestine will celebrate senior night Tuesday as they host the Trinity Lady Tigers.
