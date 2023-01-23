TERRELL -- The Palestine Ladycats girls soccer team f to finished third at the Terrell Winter Classic this past weekend.
During the first game, the girls would avenge the team's loss against Mabank from two weeks ago in their home tournament when they lost 0-1 in the semifinal stage.
The Ladycats went down on the scoreboard as the Lady Panthers scored on a counter attack but would bounce back to earn the victory with a final score of 2-1. The ladycats would fight back and score before the end of the first half to equalize the match as Adetoro Adedeji would send the ball to the back of the net assisted by Azucena Garcia right before the end of the first half.
Five minutes before the end of the match, Emerith Hernandez would score the winning goal for the ladycats assisted by Carla Aleman, who crossed the ball from the left flank, to give the girls the first win of the tournament. Other standouts for this match are Celeste Lara, Allie Seat, and Alexi Guitz.
The second game would be a tough loss for the Ladycats as they fell to host 5A Terrell Lady Tigers with a final score of 1-2. The Ladycats would go up on the score as Camila Dominguez would send the ball to the back of the net on a mid-range shot that the Terrell keeper would not be able to block; taking the lead onto halftime.
During the second half, Terrell would come out "hot and ready" to try and overcome the adversity and put a lot of pressure on the girls finding the goal a couple of times to earn the win and stun the ladycats for their only loss of the tournament. Stand outs for this match would be "Nena" Garcia, Allie Seat, Emmerith Hernandez, and Susana Reyes.
For the last game of pool play, the girls would face the 5A Lady Lions from Tyler High. The Ladycats would start the game with intensity and determination to win the game.
The match went to halftime with a 0-0 deadlock with both teams creating opportunities but finding themselves unable to find the back of the net. During the second half, the girls would take the lead as Adetoro Adedeji would score her first of the game assisted by Susana Reyes. Tyler would find the ball inside the box as Palestine's defense failed to clear the ball and tied the game.
The Ladycats responded to the aggression only one minute after as "Toro '' would steal the ball at the top of the box and send it to the back of the net, with a laser that went straight to the upper ninety! taking the lead and keeping a tight defense helping the girls earn the second win of the tournament. Standouts for this game would be Camila Dominguez, Carla Aleman, Allie Seat, Celeste Lara and Angela Ledesma.
Palestine’s record is now 9-3-0 for the season. The Ladycats will be back in action this Friday, January 27th, as they travel to Diboll to begin District play @ 7:00 pm.
