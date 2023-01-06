PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats opened up their tournament with a 6-0 victory over Mexia with six different goal scorers. Allie Seat, Nena Garcia, Camila Dominguez, Samantha Chaidez, Emerith Hernandez and Adetoro Adedeji all found the back of the net, assisted by Nena Garcia, Alexi Guitz and Emerith Hernandez. Suzy Reyes assisted on two of their goals.
The Ladycats second game was a 4-1 victory over Whitehouse to wrap up the first day of the tournament. Allie Seat scored two goals, while Dominguez and Hernandez scored the other two.
The Ladycats junior varsity maroon fell to Athens Varsity 7-0 in their opening game of the tournament.
Palestine’s varsity will take on Lindale at 1:30 pm today at Wildcat Stadium. Ladycats JV Maroon will take on Henderson Varsity at 10:30 am, and wrap up Day 2 of the tournament at 4:30 vs Mabank.
