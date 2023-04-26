Palestine Ladycats Azucena Garcia and Camila Dominguez was named to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches All-Region team.
Garcia was named to the All-Region first team as one of the Ladycats core defenders. 11 of Palestine’s 12 district wins ended in a shutout and Garcia was a driving force behind that as just a sophomore. The Ladycats also shutout Carthage in the Bi-District championship, 3-0.
Dominguez was a All-Region second team honoree as one of the Ladycats primary scorers. Dominguez scored two of Palestine’s three goals in their first-round playoff matchup against Carthage. She ended her high school career as Palestine’s all-time leader in goals.
Dominguez was also named Academic All-State by the Texas High School Coaches Association, along with teammates Celeste Lara and Angela Ledesma.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12).
