Palestine Ladycat Camila Dominguez headlined the list of District 16-4A Superlative recipients as she was named the Co-District Most Valuable Player.
Dominguez wrapped her illustrious career with a second consecutive District MVP award. She finished her time with the Ladycats as their all-time leader in goals. She signed her national letter of intent earlier this year to play college soccer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Hartford, Connecticut.
Dominguez was an All-Region second-team honoree as one of the Ladycats' primary scorers. She scored two of Palestine’s three goals in their first-round playoff matchup against Carthage. Dominguez was also named Academic All-State by the Texas High School Coaches Association
Emerith Hernandez was named the Forward of the Year. It’s the second straight year Hernandez has seen her name on the district superlative list as last year she was named Sophomore of the Year.
Azucena Garcia earned Co-Sophomore of the Year. Garcia was also named to the All-Region first team as one of the Ladycats' core defenders. 11 of Palestine’s 12 district wins ended in a shutout and Garcia was a driving force behind that. The Ladycats also shut out Carthage in the Bi-District championship, 3-0. Allie Seat rounded out Palestine’s list of superlatives as the Utility Player of the Year.
Ladycats Angela Ledesma, Keeley Holman, Celeste Lara and Dakota Reid were All-District first-team selections. Lara finished the season as their record holder for most clean sheets in a season (15.5). She was also named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team, along with teammates Dominguez and Angela Ledesma.
Susana Reyes, Alexi Guitz and Adetoro Adedeji were All-District second team. Carla Aleman, Amy Rangel and McKinlee Ray were honorable mentions.
Westwood Lady Panthers Madyson Hatten and Sara Ferretiz represented them on the All-District first team. Hatten led the Lady Panthers with 19 goals during her senior season. She had one game where she scored a hat trick and three games where she recorded at least two goals. Ferretiz finished with three goals on the year and six assists as a sophomore.
Brianna Knight and Alana Williams were All-District second-team honorees for Westwood. Knight signed her national letter of intent earlier this year to play soccer at Austin College. She tied for fourth on the team in goals with three and finished with a team-high of nine assists. Knight was also Academic All-State for the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas Association for Soccer Coaches.
Kim Moye, Kathy Herandez and Ximena Gante were all honorable mentions. Jazmin Gante, Moye and Ximena Gante were all THSCA Academic All-State and TASCO Academic All-State.
Lillie Mack was TASCO Academic All-State, while Elizabeth Roman was THSCA and TASCO Academic All-State.
