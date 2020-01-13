The Westwood Lady Panthers took down New Summerfield, 2-1, in a sudden death shootout to earn them fifth place at the Waksom tournament this past weekend. Ashlyn Jones scored the first sudden death goal before Gracey Reyes got the game winner.
Jones had a clean sheet in the first ahlf and Cali Widener had a clean sheet in the second half.
Ashlyn continued to place her name in the scoring column throughout the tournament as she scored the tieing goal to send Westwood to overtime against Tenaha. a few games prior. She also got the game winner in the shoout.
Palestine Ladycats
The Palestine Ladycats shutout the Diboll Lady Jacks, 5-0, in their final game of tournament action this past weekend.
Mikayla Flynn (2) opened up the scoring session with a corner kick that went straight into the opponents goal. Izabel Simien Scored a "hat-trick" assisted by Mikayla Flynn, Lauren Rocha, and one unassisted goal.
Lesley Chavez added another clean sheet to her account assisted by her defenders: Brenda Trevino, Melissa Giron, Delaney Fletcher, and Angela Ledesma.
Palestine earned their second loss of the season Friday morning after losing to the Lady Falcons from Huffman-Hargrave, 2-0. The Ladycats gave both goals during the first half.
The Ladycats record for the season is 3-2-2.
They will be back in action next weekend as they travel to Longview to compete in the Lady Lobo Showcase facing Hudson, Henderson, and Kilgore.
