AUSTIN – Area athletes wrapped their golf seasons Tuesday at the University Interscholastic League state tournament.
The Grapeland Sandies finished 11th at the state tournament as the only full area team to make it. The Sandies had reached the state golf tournament for the second consecutive season after they placed second at the Class 2A Regional Tournament.
Grapeland scored 735 as a team, six behind Union Grove (729), at regionals. At state they scored 758 as a team. Slade Harris carded 175, Scout Harrison scored 190, Tyler Bush finished with a score of 194, Cole Goolsby scored 199 and Carson Parked scored 210.
Lindsay was crowned the Class 2A state champions after finishing with a total score of 617. New Home took second place (629) and Albany finished third (638).
Sonora’s Dylan Ford took gold as an individual qualifier with a score of 138. Lindsay’s Landry Rogers placed second (140) and Woden’s Jayce Driver finished third (141).
Neches Tiger Collin Morgan placed 14th as an individual at the Class 1A state golf tournament. He shot 83 on day one, which was followed by a score of 85 day two. He totaled 168 between the two days.
Wildarado were crowned the Class 1A champions after finishing with a total score of 694. Gail Borden County placed second (705) and Earth Springlake finished third (709).
Chester’s Will Tomason was the individual gold medalist with a score of 153. D’Hanis’s Kenny Arnett placed second (154) and Sidney’s Grant Drummond finished third (156).
Palestine Wildcat Hudson Dear placed 29th overall at the Class 4A state tournament. Dear carded 81 on day one and improved to 74 on day two. He totaled 155.
Dear is advanced to the state tournament after placing fourth at the Class 4A Region-III Championships.
Dear scored 79 in both rounds one and two to finished with 158 – just one behind second place and two behind regional champion Kyle Schneider.
Canyon Randall secured the Class 4A state championship with a final score of 603. Andrews placed second with a score of 607 and Sulphur Springs finished third at 615.
Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson was the individuals gold medalist with a total score of 136. Godley’s Colin Price placed second at 140. Boerne’s Price Hill and Andrews’ Jack Burgen tied for third at 141.
