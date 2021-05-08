KINGSLAND – Frankston Maidens golfer, Bandy Bizzell, qualified for the State Golf Tournament as a second-place medalist in the Region III Golf Tournament.
Bizzell was a member of the Frankston golf team which also included Kylie Harper, Juliana Gould and Avery Skender which finished fifth at the regional tournament and runner-ups at their district tournament.
Bizzell is a first time state qualifier as a freshman for Frankston. The State Golf Tournament will be begin on Monday at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, TX near Marble Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.