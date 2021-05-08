Bandy Bizzell

Frankston Maiden Bandy Bizzell will compete in the state golf tournament Monday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

KINGSLAND – Frankston Maidens golfer, Bandy Bizzell, qualified for the State Golf Tournament as a second-place medalist in the Region III Golf Tournament.

Bizzell was a member of the Frankston golf team which also included Kylie Harper, Juliana Gould and Avery Skender which finished fifth at the regional tournament and runner-ups at their district tournament.

Bizzell is a first time state qualifier as a freshman for Frankston. The State Golf Tournament will be begin on Monday at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, TX near Marble Falls.

