KINGSLAND – Frankston Maiden Bandy Bizzell and the Grapeland Sandiettes golf team competed at the UIL 2A State golf tournament this past week at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Bizzell shot one of her best rounds of the year on day two of the tournament – scoring a 101 on Tuesday and 107 during the the first round Monday. She earned a day two score of 53 and finished with a total score of 160, which landed her inside the top half of the individual competition.
Martin's Mill Mia Nixon topped the individual competition with a total score of 104. Stratford's Payton Berry and Mason's Avery Burns both tied for second with a final score of 121.
Grapeland finished 10th overall as a team during the state tournament. Mary Jane Watson scored the highest for the Sandiettes with a day one score of 103 and day two score of 44.
Grace Conner had a day one score of 106 and followed that with a 58 on day two. Tori Woodford peaked at 110 on day one and 57 on Tuesday, while Marley Duhon scored 131 on day one and 60 on day two.
Collectively, Grapeland finished with a score of 669 on the day.
Normangee placed first overall in the competition with a total score of 553 and was followed by Mason who scored 596. Crawford took third with a final score of 617.
