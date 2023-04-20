JACKSONVILLE – Frankston Maiden Bandy Bizzell is headed to the state golf tournament for the third consecutive year after finishing as a third-place medalist at the regional tournament this week.
Bizzell continues to reign in the accolades with her third straight state qualifying performance. The junior carded a 203 during the tournament after scoring 107 in round one and 96 in round two. She helped lead the Maidens to fifth place overall.
Kinley Howie improved on her district score as she carded a 225 at regionals. Julianna Gould carded a 236 and Jenna Gould carded 278. Head Coach Scotty Albritton praised their ability to perform after dealing with a 2.5-hour lighting delay.
As a team, they shot 36 strokes better and all improved their score from day one of the tournament. Bandy advances to the state tournament May 15 at the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.