AUSTIN – Frankston Maiden Bandy Bizzell wrapped up her golf season at the University Interscholastic League State tournament this week with an 18th place finish overall.
Bizzell was appearing in her second consecutive state tournament Monday and enjoyed a stellar opening day. She shot an 89 on the first day and was tied for eighth.
The second day she shot a 100, which brought her to 189 and 18th overall out of 72 golfers. Martin’s Mill’s Mia Nixon was the gold medal winner after she totaled 136 over the two-day stretch. She shot a 69 on day one and 67 on day two.
Wolfe City’s Hannah Nimmo was the silver medalist after she shot a 151. Mason’s Avery Burns followed her with a 161, which landed her in third.
Burns was a part of the 2A champion team of Mason that totaled 732 between their five golfers. Goldthwaite was the second-place team with a score of 754, while Normangee finished third overall at 757.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.