For the second consecutive year, Frankston Maiden Bandy Bizzell is a regional qualifier.
Bizzell placed second at the district golf tournament Monday. Julianna Gould finished fourth overall. Walker McCann finished ninth individually, while Matt Metzig finished 10th. The pair finished third overall as a team.
Bizzell heads back to the Regional tournament after earning a second-place medal in last year’s 2A-Region III tournament. Bizzell shot one of her best rounds of her career during last year’s state tournament
The Region III tournament will be held April 20-21 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville. The top three individual finishers will advance to the state tournament May 16 at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.
