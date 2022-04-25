JACKSONVILLE – Frankston Maiden Bandy Bizzell is headed to the state golf tournament for the second consecutive year following her performance at the Regional tournament last week.
Bizzell finished fourth overall at Cherokee and was the second medalist on the day. Bizzell shot 112 in the first round of the tournament before finishing on day two with a 102 stroke.
It’s Bizzell’s second appearance in the state tournament as she also qualified last year as a freshman. The state tournament will be held May 16-17 at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.
